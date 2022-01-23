Left Menu

Russia reports record daily COVID-19 cases for third day in a row

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-01-2022 14:23 IST
Russia reported on Sunday a new record number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in the past 24 hours as the Omicron variant of the virus spreads across the country, the government coronavirus task force said.

Daily new cases jumped to 63,205 from the previous record of 57,212 a day earlier. The task force also reported 679 deaths.

