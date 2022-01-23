Vice President Naidu tests positive for Covid
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid.
This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.
''Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.
It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naidu
- COVID
- Hyderabad
- Secretariat
- M Venkaiah Naidu
- Republic Day
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mexico grants emergency use approval for Merck's COVID-19 pill
Hong Kong leader orders probe of 13 officials who went to COVID-hit party
Mexico's COVID-19 deaths surpass 300,000, new cases jump
China reports 159 new COVID-19 cases for Jan 7 vs 174 day earlier
Too early to determine if additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine needed: Singapore health minister