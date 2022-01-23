Left Menu

Vice President Naidu tests positive for Covid

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 23-01-2022 16:43 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has tested positive for Covid.

This is for the second time that Naidu has been infected with the virus.

''Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is in Hyderabad, tested COVID positive today. He has decided to remain in self-isolation for a week. He has advised all those who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested,'' the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

It seems unlikely that he will participate in Republic Day celebrations on Wednesday.

