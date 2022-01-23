Britain reports 74,799 COVID-19 cases, 75 deaths on Sunday

Britain reported 74,799 new COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Sunday, government data showed.

The number of positive tests have fallen by 15.4% to 641,687 in the last seven days, according to the data.

