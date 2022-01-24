Meghalaya reports 305 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Meghalaya on Monday recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases, 13 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 88,764, a senior health department official said.

Health Services Director Dr Aman War said one new COVID-19 fatality on Monday pushed the death toll to 1,498.

He said of the 305 new cases, East Khasi Hills district reported 242, followed by Ri Bhoi (18), West Garo Hills (16), West Jaintia Hills (8), five cases each from West Khasi Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Khasi Hills and one case in West Khasi Hills district.

War said the northeast state now has 2,257 active COVID-19 cases.

The Health Services Director said 85,009 patients have recovered from COVID-19 so far, including 168 during the day.

The state has so far tested over 13.05 lakh samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 22.63 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine in the state, War added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)