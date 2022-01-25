Left Menu

Brazil registers 83,340 new coronavirus cases, 259 COVID deaths

Updated: 25-01-2022 04:17 IST | Created: 25-01-2022 04:17 IST
Brazil had 83,340 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 259 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The South American country has now registered 24,127,595 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 623,356, according to ministry data.

