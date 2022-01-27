Czech Republic reports record daily tally of COVID cases for third day

The Czech Republic reported a record daily tally of COVID-19 infections for a third day in a row, with cases surpassing 50,000 for the first time as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spreads.

The Health Ministry said on Thursday it recorded 54,685 new coronavirus cases, nearly double the previous record tally seen before this week in the country of 10.7 million.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)