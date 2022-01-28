Left Menu

Australia drugs regulator approves COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

TGA said the country's vaccination advisory group will soon give more information on when the 16-17 age group will be eligible to receive their booster doses. Omicron has spiralled Australia's total infections to around 2.4 million, with about 2 million detected in the last four weeks, though its less lethal impact and a booster rollout gathering pace has resulted in a lower death rate.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 28-01-2022 03:17 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 03:13 IST
Australia drugs regulator approves COVID-19 boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's drug regulator on Friday approved the use of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge people to get their third doses soon to mitigate the threat from the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) said it had approved Pfizer's vaccine for use as a booster in youths aged 16-17, joining the United States, Israel and Britain.

Australia is among the most heavily vaccinated countries against COVID-19 with more than 93% of its adult population double-dosed and some 35% of people above 18 having received a booster dose, according to official data. It began administering vaccines to children aged 5-11 from early this month. TGA said the country's vaccination advisory group will soon give more information on when the 16-17 age group will be eligible to receive their booster doses.

Omicron has spiralled Australia's total infections to around 2.4 million, with about 2 million detected in the last four weeks, though its less lethal impact and a booster rollout gathering pace has resulted in a lower death rate. A total of 3,402 deaths have been registered in the country since the pandemic began, far lower than numbers seen in many comparable countries.

Australia reported fewer COVID-19 deaths https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/australia-reports-fewer-covid-19-deaths-hospitalisations-steady-2022-01-27 on Thursday, a day after recording a pandemic high of 87 deaths, while hospital cases remained steady, raising hopes the country's worst outbreak may have peaked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Association

Hindustan Zinc CEO elected as acting chairman of International Zinc Associat...

 India
2
Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: NASA MRO data

Water flowed on Mars about a billion years longer than previous estimates: N...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Researchers achieve milestone on path toward nuclear fusion energy and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Australia reports fewer COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations steady and more

Health News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scienc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022