India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeds 164.96 crore

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.96 crore doses, as per a press release from the Union Health Ministry.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 21:21 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 164.96 crore doses, as per a press release from the Union Health Ministry. More than 48 lakh vaccine doses have been administered throughout the country till 7 pm.

"India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 164.96 Crore (1,64,96,32,220) today. More than 48 lakh (48,98,149) Vaccine Doses have has been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release from the ministry. On Friday, out of a total of 48,98,149 vaccine doses administered, 13,56,809 people received their first dose of the vaccine, including 4,97,209 children aged between 15-18 years. On the other hand, 29,34,364 people have received the second dose of the vaccine. A total of 6,06,976 precaution doses were administered on Thursday.

To date, out of a total of 1,64,96,32,220 vaccination doses administered, 93,67,55,756 people have been given their first dose of the vaccine, including 4,49,09,855 children aged between 15-18 years. On the other hand, 70,19,10,757 people have received their second dose of the vaccine. Additionally, a total of 1,09,65,707 precaution doses have been administered so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

