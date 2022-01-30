Left Menu

China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 29 vs 59 a day earlier

China reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 29, up from 59 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636. As of Jan. 29, mainland China had reported 106,015 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-01-2022 06:55 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 06:55 IST
China reports 81 new COVID-19 cases on Jan 29 vs 59 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Jan. 29, up from 59 cases a day earlier, the national health authority said on Sunday. The National Health Commission said in a statement that 54 of the new cases were locally transmitted and 27 imported.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, was 65 versus 32 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll at 4,636.

As of Jan. 29, mainland China had reported 106,015 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022