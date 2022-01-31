Left Menu

23 dengue cases in Jan in Delhi: Civic body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 31-01-2022 19:31 IST
23 dengue cases in Jan in Delhi: Civic body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

At least 23 cases of dengue have been reported in the national capital in January this year, according to a civic report released on Monday.

For the January 1-29 period, no cases were recorded in the preceding three years, while four cases were logged in 2017 and six in 2018, according to the report.

Cases of the vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

Last year, 9,613 dengue cases, the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015, and 23 deaths were reported.

According to the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, a total of 23 dengue cases have been recorded this year till January 29, with three fresh cases added in the last one week.

In the years prior to 2021, the total dengue cases reported were -- 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), as per the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue, when the number of dengue cases reported has crossed 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities logged in 2021 was the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

Delhi had recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

According to the civic report released on Monday, no cases of malaria and chikungunya have been reported so far this year.

