Russia, Argentina plan new COVID-19 vaccine contract - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez in Moscow.
The two leaders will make further announcements after the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Vladimir Putin
- Dmitry Peskov
- Argentina
- Kremlin
- Alberto Fernandez
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-Argentina rest Messi for World Cup qualifiers
Vladimir Putin meets Iranian President, discusses Afghanistan situation
Argentina rains cap crop losses from drought, weather experts say
Argentina oil production hits near-decade high in December
Mexico president to IMF: Treat Argentina fairly, own up to your own mistakes