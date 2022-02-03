Left Menu

Russia, Argentina plan new COVID-19 vaccine contract - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 03-02-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2022 15:25 IST
Russia, Argentina plan new COVID-19 vaccine contract - Kremlin
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI
Russia and Argentina are working on a new COVID-19 vaccine contract, the Kremlin said on Thursday ahead of talks between presidents Vladimir Putin and Alberto Fernandez in Moscow.

The two leaders will make further announcements after the talks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing.

