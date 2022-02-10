Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit record high
Russia reported 197,076 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily high, as the Omicron variant, which accounted for 70% of detected infections, continued to spread across the country.
Russia also recorded 701 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government's coronavirus task force said.
