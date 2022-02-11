Left Menu

UK reports 58,899 new covid-19 cases, 193 additional deaths

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2022 21:41 IST
UK reports 58,899 new covid-19 cases, 193 additional deaths
Britain reported 58,899 new COVID-19 cases and 193 deaths within 28 days of a positive test on Friday, according to government data.

The number of cases in the last seven days has fallen 28.7% compared with the previous seven days, while deaths have fallen 22.5%.

