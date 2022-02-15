UK scientists to study effects of COVID variants on pregnancy
Reuters | Updated: 15-02-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 15-02-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British scientists this week will launch a study to evaluate the effects of new coronavirus variants on pregnant women and newborns, and look into the effects of COVID-19 vaccination on complications during pregnancy and following birth.
COVID-19 can cause several complications during pregnancy, but low rates of vaccination in expectant people amid rising infections due to the fast-spreading Omicron variant have prompted the study, the University of Oxford said on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omicron
- British
- University of Oxford
Advertisement