Yellen to urge G20 help for developing countries to end pandemic

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2022 03:54 IST | Created: 16-02-2022 03:54 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will urge her G20 counterparts this week to work towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries and ensuring they have the resources needed to support an equitable recovery, a U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

Yellen is due to participate virtually in the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors hosted by Indonesia on Thursday and Friday.

