Yellen to urge G20 help for developing countries to end pandemic
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will urge her G20 counterparts this week to work towards ending the COVID-19 pandemic in developing countries and ensuring they have the resources needed to support an equitable recovery, a U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.
Yellen is due to participate virtually in the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors hosted by Indonesia on Thursday and Friday.
