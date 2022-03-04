Left Menu

Namibia declares end to Hepatitis E Virus outbreak

Dr Kalumbi Shangula said that Hepatitis E cases dropped significantly in all regions since the last quarter of 2020.

Updated: 04-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:05 IST
WHO received additional support of N$ 4 million from the Government of Japan which strengthened the support WHO provided to the  government to control the HEP E Virus outbreak. Image Credit: Twitter / African Hepatitis Summit 2019
On 2 March 2022 Namibians applauded their government for declaring an end to the Hepatitis E Virus (HEV) outbreak. The 4-year long outbreak affected 13 of the 14 political regions mainly in informal settlements and areas with poor hygiene and sanitation.

A cumulative total of 8 092 Hepatitis E cases were reported nationally as of 30 January 2022, of which 2 124 (26.2%) were laboratory confirmed, 4 738 (58.6%) cases were epidemiologically linked, and 1 230 (15.2%) cases were suspected cases. A total of 66 HEV deaths have been reported nationally (Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 0.8%). Among the 66 deaths, 27 are maternal deaths, representing 41% of the total HEV deaths and 6.2% of all the reported maternal HEV cases.

Dr Kalumbi Shangula said that Hepatitis E cases dropped significantly in all regions since the last quarter of 2020. The last few cases were reported in Windhoek, Walvis Bay and Okahao Districts. He further said that the acute phase of the outbreak has been interrupted with no confirmed cases in the last 20 weeks which is equivalent to double the incubation period for HEV. He emphasized the importance of heightened surveillance especially for the highly affected health districts of Windhoek, Walvisbay and Okahao.

WHO played a strong convening and coordinating role since the onset of the HEV outbreak and mobilized other UN agencies, development partners, regional and local authorities, and civil society organizations to rally behind the government to control the outbreak. The organization further invested over N$ 6.5 million and technical support which enhanced case management, surveillance, laboratory services, infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, water, sanitation, and hygiene. WHO received additional support of N$ 4 million from the Government of Japan which strengthened the support WHO provided to the government to control the HEP E Virus outbreak.

