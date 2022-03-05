Left Menu

Mexico reports 308 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-03-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 04:42 IST
Mexico reports 308 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.

The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022