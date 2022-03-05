Mexico reports 308 more COVID-19 deaths, 9,748 new cases
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-03-2022 04:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 04:42 IST
Mexico reported 308 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total death toll since the pandemic began to 319,604, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 9,748 new confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the total to 5,554,392.
