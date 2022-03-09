Mexico reports 8,939 new COVID cases, 265 more deaths
Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 06:19 IST
Mexico reported 265 more fatalities from COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll in the country to 320,166, according to health ministry data.
The country also reported 8,939 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 5,575,608.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- health ministry
- Mexico
Advertisement