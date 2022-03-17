Left Menu

Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination at govt, municipal corporation-run centres closed on Holi

COVID-19 vaccination will not take place at government and Municipal Corporation-run vaccination centers on March 18 on the occasion of Holi in Mumbai.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 23:32 IST
Mumbai: COVID-19 vaccination at govt, municipal corporation-run centres closed on Holi
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

COVID-19 vaccination will not take place at government and Municipal Corporation-run vaccination centers on March 18 on the occasion of Holi in Mumbai. An official notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation informed on Thursday that the vaccination will resume on March 19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Thursday recorded 73 new COVID-19 infections and zero deaths, the state health bulletin said. With this, the total caseload in the city rose to 10,57,457, while the death toll remained at 16,693. India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 180.95 crore (1,80,95,67,912) on Thursday. More than 13 lakh (13,77,376) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare treatable cancers; Colombia's Duque opens gene bank for long-term crop conservation and more

Science News Roundup: Illumina launches multiple-gene test to spot rare trea...

 Global
4
Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

Russian Soyuz spacecraft with three cosmonauts launching this Friday

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022