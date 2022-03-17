Uttarakhand govt signs MoU with Meditrina Hospital for treatment of heart patients

The Uttarakhand Medical and Health Department has tied up with Meditrina Hospitals of Kerala for better treatment of heart patients at Coronation Hospital, Dehradun. At a meeting held at the State Medical Headquarters in Dehradun on Wednesday, an MoU was signed between Dr. Tripti Bahuguna, Director General of the Medical Department, and Dr N Prathap Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Meditrina Hospital.

Praveen Tiwari said that the contract has been signed between Uttarakhand Government with Meditrina Hospital for seven years. "In his team of specialists, cardiologists are capable of performing complex heart surgeries with modern technology. State government serving and retired state employees, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, BPL, ESIC, ECSH, and CGSH cardholders will get free government treatment, and general category patients will get government treatment at subsidised rates," he said. "The special thing about this will be that treatment and surgery related to heart disease in children can also be done here," he said.

Currently, Meditrina Group treats heart patients in collaboration with the Department of Medicine and Health in four states and two international locations. Domestic sites such as Faridabad, Panchkula, Ambala, Gurugram in Haryana, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Kollam, Trivandrum in Kerala, and Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh are operating heart centres in Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital Maldives and in Kenya. (ANI)

