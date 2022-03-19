Left Menu

Covid-19: TN logs 58 new cases, zero fatalities

Chennai, Mar 19 PTI Four districts reported zero active Covid-19 cases as Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 58 new infections, pushing the caseload to 34,52,334, while the death toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities, the Health department said.Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 118 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,639 leaving 670 active infections, a medical bulletin said.Chennai reported a marginal increase with 24 new cases on Saturday as compared to 19 yesterday, while the remaining districts reported new cases in single digit.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-03-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 19-03-2022 22:01 IST
Covid-19: TN logs 58 new cases, zero fatalities
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Mar 19 (PTI): Four districts reported zero active Covid-19 cases as Tamil Nadu on Saturday logged 58 new infections, pushing the caseload to 34,52,334, while the death toll remained unchanged with 38,025 fatalities, the Health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 118 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,639 leaving 670 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai reported a marginal increase with 24 new cases on Saturday as compared to 19 yesterday, while the remaining districts reported new cases in single digit. The state capital also leads among districts with 7,50,877 cases overall.

Ariyalur, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Ranipet and Villupuram recorded zero active infections, each. A total of 36,324 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,52,31,238, the bulletin said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

US military plane with 4 onboard crashes in Arctic Norway

 Global
2
Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Interfax

Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project - Int...

 Global
3
Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -reports

Brazil supreme court orders suspension of Telegram app in the country -repor...

 Global
4
Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

Belgium agrees to extend two nuclear power plants past 2025

 Belgium

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022