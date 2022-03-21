Left Menu

Disney closes Shanghai park as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens

Disney Co closed its Shanghai theme park on Monday as Chinese authorities tried to control the citys biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure.Meanwhile, Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 09:01 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 09:01 IST
Disney closes Shanghai park as virus rises, Shenzhen reopens
  • Country:
  • China

Disney Co closed its Shanghai theme park on Monday as Chinese authorities tried to control the city's biggest coronavirus flareup in two years, while the southern business center of Shenzhen allowed shops and offices to reopen after a weeklong closure.

Meanwhile, Changchun and Jilin in the northeast began another round of citywide virus testing following a surge in infections. Jilin tightened anti-disease curbs, ordering its 2 million residents to stay home.

China's case numbers in its latest infection wave are low compared with other major countries, but authorities are enforcing a “zero tolerance” strategy that has suspended access to some major cities.

The government reported 2,027 new cases in the 24 hours through midnight Sunday, up from the previous day's 1,737. That included 1,542 cases in Jilin province, where Changchun and Jilin are located.

The government of Shanghai, China's most populous city with 24 million people, has avoided a citywide shutdown of businesses and public facilities but has appealed to the public to stay home if possible. Bus service into the city has been suspended and visitors are required to show a negative virus test.

Disney said Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park would be closed until further notice.

On Monday, Shanghai reported 24 new cases. The city earlier suspended access to two residential areas and carried out mass testing at dozens of others.

The government of Shenzhen, a finance and technology centre that abuts Hong Kong, announced businesses and government offices were allowed to reopen Monday while authorities took steps to try to prevent a resurgence of virus cases.

The city of 17.5 million shut down all businesses except those that supply food and other necessities, as well as bus and subway service, last week and told the public to stay home following a spike in cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022