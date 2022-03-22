Left Menu

7 new Covid cases in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:19 IST
Jammu and Kashmir recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the infection count to 4,53,469, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,750 as no fatality linked to the disease was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Two of the fresh cases were from Jammu and five from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said, adding Srinagar district recorded a maximum of four new infections.

Seventeen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 99 active cases, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,720, the officials said.

