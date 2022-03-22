Left Menu

Italy reports 96,365 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 197 deaths

Italy reported 96,365 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 32,573 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 197 from 119.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 22-03-2022 22:38 IST
Italy reported 96,365 COVID-19 related cases on Tuesday, against 32,573 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 197 from 119. Italy has registered 158,101 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.99 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,969 on Tuesday, up from 8,728 a day earlier. There were 47 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 31 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 455 from a previous 463.

Some 641,896 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 218,216, the health ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

