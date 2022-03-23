Left Menu

No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 23-03-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 11:18 IST
No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh did not register any fresh COVID-19 case on Wednesday, a senior health department official said.

The COVID-19 caseload in the northeastern state remained at 64,484, he said.

The frontier state also did not report any new case on Tuesday.

As many as 64,185 people have recuperated from the disease so far including, three on Tuesday, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the frontier state remained at 296, as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state marginally improved to 99.54 per cent from 99.53 per cent, the previous day, the official said.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has only three active COVID-19 cases.

The Capital Complex Region comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has two active cases while Lohit has one, the SSO said.

A total of 12,68,246 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 145 on Tuesday, Jampa said, adding that the positivity ratio remained at 0.59 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said over 16.53 lakh people have been inoculated with Covid vaccines so far in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, court hears; Swimming-Russia's Rylov loses Speedo deal after attending Putin rally and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Becker hid assets including Wimbledon trophies, ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ovarian cancer drug; Pfizer recalls some lots of blood pressure drugs due to potential carcinogen and more

Health News Roundup: Lonza signs manufacturing agreement with Oasmia for ova...

 Global
3
Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

Authentication services firm Okta says it is investigating report of breach

 United States
4
War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong action as betrayal

War crime victims in Myanmar see global community’s failure to take strong a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022