No fresh COVID-19 case in Arunachal, tally at 64,484

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 26-03-2022 10:21 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 10:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 caseload in Arunachal Pradesh remained at 64,484 as the northeastern state did not report any fresh coronavirus infection on Saturday, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 296 as no new fatality due to the disease was recorded in the last 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Altogether 64,187 people have recuperated from the infection so far, he said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 99.54 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh now has only one active case in Lohit district, the SSO said.

Over 12.68 samples have been tested for the infection in the state so far, including 123 on Friday.

State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung said 16,58,417 people have been inoculated with COVID vaccines thus far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

