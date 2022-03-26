Left Menu

COVID-19: 36 new cases in Telangana

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 22:56 IST
COVID-19: 36 new cases in Telangana
Telangana on Saturday recorded 36 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,91,110 till date.

The death toll continued to be 4,111 with no fresh fatalities reported.

A bulletin said 75 people recuperated from the infectious disease and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,463.

The recovery rate rose to 99.41 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 19.

The bulletin said 20,427 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 536, it said. The case fatality rate in the State was 0.51 per cent. PTI SJR SJR NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

