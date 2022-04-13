FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
* The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in cases and China's measures to control the virus. AMERICAS * The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). * Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions.
Some Shanghai residents were able to leave their homes for the first time in more than two weeks on Tuesday as the city took tentative steps towards easing a COVID-19 lockdown amid mounting worries over the economic impact of the strict curbs. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news. ASIA-PACIFIC
* Taiwan expects daily domestic infections to top 1,000 a day by the end of the month, its health minister said, calling on people not to panic about a wave that is causing few serious cases. * Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's COVID-19 protocols.
* German auto parts supplier Bosch suspended production at two sites in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Changchun. * The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in cases and China's measures to control the virus.
AMERICAS * The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
* Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. * The U.S. Supreme Court will stop allowing the public to attend courtroom sessions in person during the month of April as infections rise in the District of Columbia.
EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised but defied calls to resign after being fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday.
* Britain will expand access to Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST
* Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions, state media said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS
* An experimental drug being developed by RedHill Biopharma Ltd that improved outcomes in a randomized trial involving severely ill COVID-19 patients infected with earlier versions of the coronavirus is showing promise against the Omicron variant in test tube experiments, researchers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Global equities reversed earlier gains on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields slipped as data showing a jump in U.S. inflation was in line with expectations gave investors some relief. * Oil prices climbed as Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lows and OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.
* The U.S. government posted a $193 billion budget deficit in March, less than a third of the $660 billion gap a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 relief outlays fell sharply and tax receipts surged to record levels. * The World Trade Organization revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3% from 4.7% amid a pandemic and war "double whammy".
(Compiled by Valentine Baldassari, Uttaresh.V and Vinay Dwivedi; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Milla Nissi and Maju Samuel)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Senate approves $52 bln chips bill in bid to reach compromise
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides
Solomons PM says backlash to security negotiations with China 'very insulting'
U.S. House riot panel recommends contempt charge for two more ex-Trump aides