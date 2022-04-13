Some Shanghai residents were able to leave their homes for the first time in more than two weeks on Tuesday as the city took tentative steps towards easing a COVID-19 lockdown amid mounting worries over the economic impact of the strict curbs. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Taiwan expects daily domestic infections to top 1,000 a day by the end of the month, its health minister said, calling on people not to panic about a wave that is causing few serious cases. * Taiwan's Pegatron Corp, which assembles iPhones for Apple Inc, suspended operations at its Shanghai and Kunshan plants in China due to the government's COVID-19 protocols.

* German auto parts supplier Bosch suspended production at two sites in the Chinese cities of Shanghai and Changchun. * The U.S. State Department on Monday ordered non-emergency U.S. government workers to leave the consulate in Shanghai due to a surge in cases and China's measures to control the virus.

AMERICAS * The BA.2 Omicron subvariant of the coronavirus is now responsible for 86% of U.S. COVID-19 cases and more than 90% of infections in the Northeast, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

* Philadelphia will again require masks in indoor public settings such as restaurants, schools and businesses starting next week, responding to what appears to be a fresh wave of coronavirus transmissions. * The U.S. Supreme Court will stop allowing the public to attend courtroom sessions in person during the month of April as infections rise in the District of Columbia.

EUROPE * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised but defied calls to resign after being fined for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules by attending a gathering in his office to celebrate his birthday.

* Britain will expand access to Pfizer's oral antiviral COVID-19 treatment to thousands more people by adding it to a trial to assess how best to use the drug in its highly vaccinated population. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight COVID-19 restrictions, state media said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* An experimental drug being developed by RedHill Biopharma Ltd that improved outcomes in a randomized trial involving severely ill COVID-19 patients infected with earlier versions of the coronavirus is showing promise against the Omicron variant in test tube experiments, researchers said. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global equities reversed earlier gains on Tuesday, while U.S. Treasury yields slipped as data showing a jump in U.S. inflation was in line with expectations gave investors some relief. * Oil prices climbed as Russian oil and gas condensate production fell to 2020 lows and OPEC warned it would be impossible to replace potential supply losses from Russia.

* The U.S. government posted a $193 billion budget deficit in March, less than a third of the $660 billion gap a year earlier, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday, as COVID-19 relief outlays fell sharply and tax receipts surged to record levels. * The World Trade Organization revised down its forecast for global trade growth this year to 3% from 4.7% amid a pandemic and war "double whammy".

