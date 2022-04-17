Gujarat reports 15 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,24,157

Gujarat reported 15 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its tally to 12,24,157, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, a health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 21 during the day to touch 12,13,095, leaving the state with 120 active cases, he added.

The new cases comprised eight in Ahmedabad, four in Vadodara, two in Gandhinagar and one in Bhavnagar, the official said.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,157, new cases 15, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,13,095, active cases 120, people tested so far - figures not released.

