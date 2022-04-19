PM Modi outlines five goals for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine

Noting that the demand for Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani formulations is rising globally in the conditions created by COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday outlined five goals for WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine including using technology to create a traditional medicine repository. Laying the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar today, the Prime Minister said that India's traditional medicine system is not limited to treatment and is holistic science of life.

The Prime Minister noted that an individual's ultimate goal should be of attaining wellness and while staying disease-free may be an important part of the life, the ultimate goal has to be wellness. He said there is rising demand for Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani formulations globally as many countries are stressing upon the traditional medicine for dealing with the pandemic. Yoga is also gaining popularity across the world.

He pointed out that Yoga is proving immensely useful in fighting diseases like diabetes, obesity and depression. Yoga is also helping people in reducing mental tension and finding balance in mind-body and consciousness. The Prime Minister laid down five goals for the new centre.

First, to create a database of traditional knowledge system using technology; second, GCTM can create international standards for testing and certification of traditional medicines so that confidence in these medicines improves. Third, GCTM should evolve as a platform where global experts of traditional medicines come together and share experiences. He also asked the Centre to explore the possibility of an annual traditional medicine festival.

Fourth, GCTM should mobilize funding for research in the field of traditional medicines and it should develop protocols for holistic treatment of specific diseases so that patients could benefit from both traditional and modern medicine. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of GCTM in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).

The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness. Prime Minister Modi said that WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine will not only offer the best medical solutions to the world but also begin a new era for traditional medicines.

"WHO has created a new partnership with India through this centre for traditional medicine. This is a compliment to our traditional medicines contribution and potential," he said. The Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to Gujarat. Earlier in the day, PM Modi dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores. (ANI)

