Shanghai sees 7 COVID deaths on Tuesday

The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said on Wednesday seven people infected with COVID-19 died on the previous day. On Monday too the city recorded seven deaths from the virus. Shanghai reported 16,407 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for April 19, down from 17,332 on the previous day. Symptomatic cases stood at 2,494, down from 3,084.

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 06:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 06:03 IST
The Chinese financial hub of Shanghai said on Wednesday seven people infected with COVID-19 died on the previous day.

On Monday too the city recorded seven deaths from the virus. Shanghai reported 16,407 new local asymptomatic coronavirus cases for April 19, down from 17,332 on the previous day.

Symptomatic cases stood at 2,494, down from 3,084. The city found 390 cases outside of quarantined areas.

