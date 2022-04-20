Left Menu

Alembic gets USFDA nod to market generic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 12:04 IST
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Image Credit: Wikipedia
Alembic Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market ivabradine tablets, used to treat heart failure, in the American market.

The company has received tentative approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for ivabradine tablets (5 mg and 7.5 mg), Alembic Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

The tentatively approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Corlanor Tablets, 5 mg and 7.5 mg, of Amgen Inc. (Amgen).

lvabradine Tablets are indicated to reduce the risk of hospitalization for worsening heart failure in adult patients with stable, symptomatic chronic heart failure.

lvabradine Tablets are also indicated for the treatment of stable symptomatic heart failure due to dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in pediatric patients aged 6 months and older, who are in sinus rhythm with an elevated heart rate.

According to IQVIA, lvabradine tablets (5 mg and 7.5 mg) have an estimated market size of USD 102 million for twelve months ending December 2021.

Alembic said it has now received a cumulative total of 164 ANDA approvals (140 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from the USFDA to date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

