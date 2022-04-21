Medilabs Launches a New Corporate Office on its 8th Brand Anniversary

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) • Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Hon. Secretary for Health, Government of Tamil Nadu inaugurated the facility at Selaiyur, Chennai • The diagnostic chain adds two more collection centres, one at Anna Nagar and the other at Mangadu, taking the total number of Medilabs centres to 32 Commemorating its 8th Anniversary, Medilabs, the Chennai based advanced pathology and radiology diagnostic chain, announced the opening of its brand-new corporate office at Selaiyur, Chennai. Spread across 5000 sq. ft., the new premises was inaugurated on the Tamil New Year’s Day, on April 14, 2022, by Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Hon. Secretary for Health, Govt. of Tamil Nadu, amidst an august gathering. The eve of the anniversary also saw the launch of two more Medilabs’ collection centres, one in Anna Nagar and the other in Mangadu. Congratulating Medilabs, the Chief Guest of the inaugural ceremony, Dr. J. Radhakrishnan, Hon. Secretary for Health, Govt. of Tamil Nadu,shared about the significance of 14th April, ''As it not only marked the Tamil New Year, but also the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. He also spoke on the importance of preventive healthcare checkups and the crucial role that medical laboratories like Medilabs played in this modern era. He also mentioned about how Tamil Nadu, being the pioneer amongst other States facilitated highest number of RT PCR testing labs, both, during the Swine Flu and COVID-19 pandemics, and how the State realised the importance and need for increasing the number of testing labs, given the intensity of the disease. He appreciated and applauded the Medilabs team for its dedication towards providing uninterrupted services even during the COVID-19 crisis.'' Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr. K. Prakash, MD (RD) the Founder of Medilabs, said, “We are extremely thankful to ourHon. Secretary for Health, Dr. J. Radhakrishnan for accepting our invitation to inaugurate our new office and spending some quality and inspiring time with our Team. With a vision to extend Medilabs presence in every district of Tamil Nadu, and to achieve a goal of establishing 100 collection centres within 2023, and providing ‘Affordable Quality Health for all’ through our ‘AyushLife’ initiative, we believe that the new corporate office and new collection centres will further help us strengthen and grow our service capabilities and our partnership with various city-based hospitals, Nursing homes and clinics.” About Medilabs Founded by Dr. K. Prakash, MD (RD) and Co-founded by Mr. G. Dillibabu, MSc, Medilabs was established as an advanced pathology and radiology diagnostic chain, based out of Chennai in April 2014. Accredited by NABL, Medilabs today prides of 8 branches and 32 collection centres, spread across 10 districts of Tamil Nadu. Complete with the state-of-the-art advanced central laboratory, Medilabs caters to various pathology services in partnership with the State’s hospitals, nursing homes and clinics. Services Offered by Medilabs: Advanced Laboratory Services, 3D Multislice CT Scan, Ultrasound Scan, Colour Doppler Studies, Digital X-Ray, Echocardiogram, AyushLife - Customized Health Check-up, COVID RT PCR, Parental Screening, Wide Spectrum Biopsies - Tissue Processed, Viral Pathogens Detection by RT PCR, Bone Marrow Studies/Cancer Gene Diagnosis. Image: L to R: Mrs.Sajana Prakash; Mrs.KrithikaRadhakrishnan; Dr. J. Radhakrishnan I.A.S., Health Secretary, Govt. of TN; Dr. K. Prakash MD (RD), Founder - Medilabs PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)