U.S. State Dept says death of Egyptian research requires investigation
- Country:
- United States
The death of Egyptian economic researcher Ayman Hadhoud requires a "thorough, transparent and credible" investigation, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, after Hadhoud died in a Cairo psychiatric hospital where he was sent by the security services that detained him. Rights group Amnesty International said in a statement last month that its investigation based on official records, witness interviews and independent experts who examined leaked photos of Hadhoud's corpse strongly suggested he had been tortured or otherwise ill-treated before his death.
Egypt's public prosecution said last month it has found no evidence of criminal violence in Hadhoud's death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- Amnesty International
- U.S. State Department
- Cairo
- Egyptian
- Hadhoud
ALSO READ
Egyptian probe discounts criminal violence in researcher's death despite concerns
Egyptian woman sentenced to 3 years in TikTok video case
Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt -state media
Salah''s Egypt draws Keita''s Guinea in African Cup qualifying
Egypt collector preserves hundreds of classic cars