U.S. State Dept says death of Egyptian research requires investigation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-05-2022 01:10 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 01:10 IST
The death of Egyptian economic researcher Ayman Hadhoud requires a "thorough, transparent and credible" investigation, the U.S. State Department said on Monday, after Hadhoud died in a Cairo psychiatric hospital where he was sent by the security services that detained him. Rights group Amnesty International said in a statement last month that its investigation based on official records, witness interviews and independent experts who examined leaked photos of Hadhoud's corpse strongly suggested he had been tortured or otherwise ill-treated before his death.

Egypt's public prosecution said last month it has found no evidence of criminal violence in Hadhoud's death.

