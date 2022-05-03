China reports 6,074 new COVID cases on May 2, down from previous day

Mainland China reported 6,074 new COVID-19 cases on May 2, including 384 symptomatic cases and 5,690 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That was down from 7,822 new cases a day earlier, of which 865 were symptomatic and 6,957 were asymptomatic.

There were 20 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, taking the toll to 5,112. Mainland China had 217,836 confirmed infections by May 2, authorities said.

