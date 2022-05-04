Left Menu

China reports 16 new COVID deaths in mainland on May 3 vs 20 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 5,498 new COVID-19 cases on May 3, including 362 symptomatic cases and 5,136 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. Mainland China had 218,198 confirmed infections by May 3, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2022 07:02 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 07:02 IST
Mainland China reported 5,498 new COVID-19 cases on May 3, including 362 symptomatic cases and 5,136 asymptomatic infections, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday. That was down from 6,074 new cases a day earlier, of which 384 were symptomatic and 5,690 were asymptomatic.

There were 16 new deaths, all in the financial hub of Shanghai, down from 20 the previous day, taking the toll to 5,128. Mainland China had 218,198 confirmed infections by May 3, authorities said.

