Telangana Health Minister launches 'diagnostic mini hub' in Hyderabad

Harish Rao launched a mobile app which helps the citizens to locate the nearest basti dawakhanas and the radiology labs in the city.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-05-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 11-05-2022 18:13 IST
Observing that the Telangana government is taking “revolutionary measures” to provide healthcare to the poor, State Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said 134 types of tests would soon be conducted free of cost under the government’s Telangana Diagnostics Programme in the city. Speaking after inaugurating a Mini-Telangana Diagnostics Hub at Narsingi here, he said currently, 57 types of diagnostic tests were being offered.

The 134 diagnostic tests would be conducted at the 350 ‘basti dawakhanas’ (health clinics in residential localities) started in the city by the government. He said 20 radiology labs are also being made available to the people.

Harish Rao launched a mobile app which helps the citizens to locate the nearest ‘basti dawakhanas’ and the radiology labs in the city. The app would also have past health record of the patients, among other features.

Recalling that the State-run Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital established during the pre-Independence and Nizam era continued to serve patients in the city, the Health Minister also said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to establish four new super-specialty hospitals here.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

