Beijing city reports 36 new local COVID cases in latest 24 hours

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-05-2022 15:23 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 15:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Beijing reported 36 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. local time (0700 GMT) on Thursday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said.

Out of the infections, 32 were found in "controlled areas" and four during community screening tests, Pang Xinghuo, deputy director at Beijing Municipal Health Commission, told a news briefing.

The city has had a total of 928 COVID infections since April 22, Pang said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

