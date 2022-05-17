Maha: District authorities to conduct health drive in Palghar from May 25

A health drive will be conducted in Maharashtra's Palghar district between May 25 and June 5, during which the administration will examine the cases of lymphatic filariasis, a parasitic infection prevalent in three talukas, an official said on Tuesday. As many as 80 children in the age group of six to seven years were found infected with roundworm larvae during a health camp conducted in October last year and these cases were found in Dahanu, Vikramgad and Talasari talukas, the official said. Lymphatic filariasis is a parasitic infection caused by culex mosquitoes. According to the district administration, at least 147 people were found infected in the district between 2016 and 2022. In a meeting presided by district collector Dr Manick Gursal, the issue of lymphatic filariasis was discussed in detail and the same will be addressed during a health drive to be held between May 25 and June 5, he said. The collector has directed that medicines given to villagers during the drive will have to be administered in the presence of health workers only, the official added.

