Nepal reports first African swine fever outbreak, OIE says

Nepal has reported its first cases of African swine fever, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

Six outbreaks of the virus were recorded among farm pigs in the region around the capital Kathmandu, with 934 animals dying of the disease out of 1,364 infections, the OIE said, citing a report from the Nepalese authorities.

