Spain reports 14 new confirmed monkeypox cases, total at 21
Spain reported 14 confirmed cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21, regional health authorties in Madrid said. Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection.
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain reported 14 confirmed cases of monkeypox on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 21, regional health authorties in Madrid said. Monkeypox is a usually mild viral infection. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes.
Several cases have been detected in Britain - where authorities are offering a smallpox vaccine to healthcare workers and others who may have been exposed - and others in other parts of Europe, including in SPain's neighbour Portugal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nadal returns from injury with straight-set win in Madrid
Madrid rallies past Man City to reach Champions League final
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal overpowers Kecmanovic in Madrid on return from injury; Soccer-Arsenal stay in WSL title race after easy win over Spurs and more
Soccer-Spanish media hail Real Madrid after "Bernabeu's greatest night"
Tennis-Murray withdraws from Djokovic clash in Madrid due to illness