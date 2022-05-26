China's COVID-hit capital Beijing further tightened its dragnet on the virus with zero community transmission the target, punishing workplaces that flout rules or circumvent curbs and imploring residents to police their own movements. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Japan's government will urgently and flexibly take steps to ease the pain of the surging cost of living to ensure the economy's recovery from COVID-induced doldrums, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said. * North Korean state media on Thursday said more than 105,500 new people showed fever symptoms as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, but reported no new deaths amid the country's first confirmed coronavirus outbreak.

* China reported 590 new coronavirus cases on May 24, of which 117 were symptomatic and 473 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said. AMERICAS

* The FDA set June 14-15 as the new meeting date to review Moderna's emergency authorization request for its COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 5 years and Pfizer's vaccine for those aged 6 months through 4 years. EUROPE

* France's Haute Autorite de Sante health authority recommended preparing for a new vaccination campaign this autumn to give people aged 65 and older, and those with special health risks or conditions, access to a COVID-19 "booster" jab. * Germany's Health Ministry will ease COVID-19 entry rules for travellers from June 1, suspending a requirement for vaccination, recovery from the virus or a negative test, Funke media group reported, citing the health minister.

* Germany's vaccine advisory panel on Tuesday said one COVID-19 shot was enough for healthy five- to 11-year-olds because most of them had already undergone an infection, maintaining its cautious approach. AFRICA AND THE MIDDLE EAST

* Nigeria has received 4.4 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Spain, a government official said. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Patients who experience recurrence of COVID-19 symptoms after completing treatment with Pfizer's drug Paxlovid should isolate again for five days, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in an advisory. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global shares rose on Wednesday after notes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May meeting showed a strong chance that the world's most powerful central bank will approve two more half-percentage-point rate hikes in coming months. (Compiled by Rashmi Aich and Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Arun Koyyur)

