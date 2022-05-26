Left Menu

Japan to double border entries to 20,000/day from June 1 as COVID curbs ease

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-05-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 16:22 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday that Japan will double maximum daily entries at border crossings to 20,000 from June 1 as part of a phased easing of COVID-19 curbs.

Kishida said earlier this month he would relax what have been some of the strictest frontier controls in the world, bringing Japan more in line with other wealthy democracies.

Kishida was speaking at a symposium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

