Left Menu

Venezuela confirms first case of monkeypox

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday it had recorded its first case of monkeypox in a man who entered the country though its principal airport near Caracas after arriving from Madrid. The government did not confirm the man's age. Argentina was the first Latin American country to confirm a case of monkeypox.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 13-06-2022 04:52 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 04:52 IST
Venezuela confirms first case of monkeypox
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday it had recorded its first case of monkeypox in a man who entered the country though its principal airport near Caracas after arriving from Madrid. Contact tracing is taking place, Health Minister Magaly Gutierrez said on Twitter.

"He was immediately isolated, the pertinent tests were carried out and samples were taken, giving a positive result," the ministry said in a statement. The government did not confirm the man's age.

Argentina was the first Latin American country to confirm a case of monkeypox. Spain, the UK and Portugal have recorded the most cases of the usually mild disease outside areas of western and central Africa where it is endemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in 2023; MLB roundup: Jared Walsh hits for cycle as Angels outslug Mets and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Federer 'definitely' planning on Tour return in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022