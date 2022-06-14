Left Menu

China reports 230 new COVID cases for June 13 vs 220 day earlier

As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 224,977 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported 42 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 29 a day earlier, and 32 new local asymptomatic case versus 22 the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with 11 a day earlier, and 14 new local asymptomatic cases versus 26 the previous day, local government data showed.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 14-06-2022 06:43 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 06:43 IST
China reports 230 new COVID cases for June 13 vs 220 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

China reported 230 new coronavirus cases for June 13, of which 95 were symptomatic and 135 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 220 new cases a day earlier - 89 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 224,977 cases with symptoms.

China's capital Beijing reported 42 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 29 a day earlier, and 32 new local asymptomatic case versus 22 the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with 11 a day earlier, and 14 new local asymptomatic cases versus 26 the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global
4
'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

'Compelled by circumstances': some banks forecast 75bp Fed hike

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022