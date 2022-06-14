China reports 230 new COVID cases for June 13 vs 220 day earlier
China reported 230 new coronavirus cases for June 13, of which 95 were symptomatic and 135 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. That compared with 220 new cases a day earlier - 89 symptomatic and 131 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. As of Monday, mainland China had confirmed 224,977 cases with symptoms.
China's capital Beijing reported 42 new local symptomatic cases, compared with 29 a day earlier, and 32 new local asymptomatic case versus 22 the previous day, the local government said. Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic cases, compared with 11 a day earlier, and 14 new local asymptomatic cases versus 26 the previous day, local government data showed.
