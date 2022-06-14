Millions of Beijing's inhabitants are facing mandatory testing and targeted lockdowns as authorities scrambled on Monday to contain a COVID-19 outbreak traced to a 24-hour bar. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Beijing will suspend all offline sports events from June 13, citing high transmission risks of the recent COVID-19 outbreak linked to a bar in the city, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Sports said. * China reported 230 new coronavirus cases for June 13, of which 95 were symptomatic and 135 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

EUROPE * Two new subvariants of Omicron, BA.4 and BA.5, are spreading more quickly than other coronavirus variants in Europe, which could lead to more hospitalizations and deaths as they become dominant, the EU's disease prevention agency said on Monday.

* Britain's biggest pubs group Stonegate, which is suing Zurich Insurance and two peers for 1 billion pounds ($1.2 billion) over lockdown losses, battled the pandemic "day by day, venue by venue", a London trial heard on Monday. AMERICAS

* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 - his second bout with the illness this year - but that he was feeling OK and isolating, per health guidelines. * The Canadian government on Tuesday will announce an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates for domestic travel on planes and trains and outgoing international travel, CBC News reported, citing unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

* U.S. President Joe Biden was not a close contact of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after the Summit of the Americas in California, a White House official said. * The Rolling Stones postponed a concert on Monday in Amsterdam after lead singer Mick Jagger tested positive for COVID-19, the band said in a statement.

* the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning after taking an antigen test, the department said in a statement, adding he was experiencing mild symptoms. AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

* Saudi Arabia announced the lifting of measures taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the state news agency reported, citing an official in the interior ministry. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* French drugmaker Sanofi said an upgraded version of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate it is developing with GSK showed potential in two trials to protect against the virus's main variants of concern, including the Omicron BA.1 and BA.2 strains when used as a booster shot. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* United Airlines said on Monday that searches for international travel have increased after the United States ended a 17-month-old requirement that air travelers arriving in the country test negative for COVID-19. * Oil prices inched lower after seesawing through early trading on Tuesday, as worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China outweighed tight global supplies.

