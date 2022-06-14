Moderna COVID vaccine may pose higher heart inflammation risk - U.S. CDC
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data. The agency, however, said the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked to both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems.
Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine may pose a higher risk of heart inflammation in some age groups than Pfizer-BioNTech's shot, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Tuesday, citing recent data.
The agency, however, said the findings on myocarditis and pericarditis, types of heart inflammation linked to both the mRNA shots, were not consistent across all of the U.S. vaccine safety monitoring systems. The CDC's analysis comes as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's advisers meet on Tuesday to discuss the authorization of Moderna's vaccine for children and teens aged 6-17.
Based on data from the Vaccine Safety Datalink (VSD) system, the incidence of heart inflammation was 97.3 cases per million doses for males aged 18-39 following the second dose of Moderna's shot, versus 81.7 cases per million Pfizer vaccine doses. Available information suggests that most people with myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination recover over time, the CDC said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Pfizer
- Centers for Disease
- Pfizer-BioNTech's
- Moderna
ALSO READ
U.S. House Speaker's husband arrested on suspicion of drunk driving
WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy kicks off second quarter on strong note; rise in inflation slowing
Russia freezes trading in up to 14% of U.S.-listed shares on SPB Exchange
New Somali president calls for reconciliation as U.S. troops return
US Domestic News Roundup: As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market; Biden grieves with Texas town as anger mounts over school shooting and more