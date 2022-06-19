Left Menu

China reports 159 new COVID cases for June 18 vs 204 day earlier

Mainland China reported 159 new coronavirus cases for June 18, of which 36 were symptomatic and 123 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,243 cases with symptoms.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 19-06-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 19-06-2022 06:56 IST
China reports 159 new COVID cases for June 18 vs 204 day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 159 new coronavirus cases for June 18, of which 36 were symptomatic and 123 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 204 new cases a day earlier - 35 symptomatic and 169 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new fatalities, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,243 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus eight the previous day, the local government said.

Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and six new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day, local government data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team will meet Jal Shakti Minister

TN CM questions CWMA's decision to discuss Mekedatu dam issue, says team wil...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant COVID vaccine; Early Omicron infection unlikely to protect against current variants and more

Health News Roundup: EU drugs watchdog begins review of Moderna's variant CO...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil in December -official; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms' and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Innospace to launch rocket from Brazil i...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to climate change; China finds signs of water in moon's 'Ocean of Storms'

Science News Roundup: Isolated Greenland polar bear population adapts to cli...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022