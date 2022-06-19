China reports 159 new COVID cases for June 18 vs 204 day earlier
Mainland China reported 159 new coronavirus cases for June 18, of which 36 were symptomatic and 123 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,243 cases with symptoms.
- Country:
- China
Mainland China reported 159 new coronavirus cases for June 18, of which 36 were symptomatic and 123 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Sunday. That compared with 204 new cases a day earlier - 35 symptomatic and 169 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new fatalities, keeping the nation's death count at 5,226. As of Saturday, mainland China had confirmed 225,243 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no new local symptomatic cases, compared with one a day earlier, and one new local asymptomatic case versus eight the previous day, the local government said.
Shanghai reported three new local symptomatic case, compared with one a day earlier, and six new local asymptomatic cases versus six the previous day, local government data showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Beijing
- National Health Commission
- China
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
Beijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs
Beijing reopens restaurants as new COVID-19 cases drop
Health News Roundup: New data sets stage for broader use of AstraZeneca breast cancer drug; Beijing to allow indoor dining, further easing COVID curbs and more
Soccer-Cangzhou hand 10-man Beijing surprise loss in CSL opener
Beijing accuses Canada of provocations under pretext of UNSC Resolutions implementation