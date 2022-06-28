Left Menu

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-06-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 18:04 IST
Thirty-seven inmates of jail near Patna test Covid positive
Representataive image Image Credit: ANI
''Ex-MLA Ranveer Yadav had developed symptoms. Rapid antigen test report was positive. Subsequently, mass testing was ordered. More than 800 inmates underwent RT-PCR test on Saturday and Sunday. Reports came out yesterday with 37 of them testing positive'', the jail superintendent told PTI-Bhasha.

The former MLA has since been shifted to a hospital while the other inmates who have tested positive were kept in an isolation ward inside the jail, Kumar said.

The state has been reporting more than 100 cases for the past few days, more than half of these in the capital district.

The state's active caseload had on Monday reached 774, according to the health department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

