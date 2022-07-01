TN CM greets Doctors

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday greeted doctors on National Doctors' Day and said the physicians who rid the people's ailments deserve praise.

He said today is the birthday of Dr B C Roy, who treated the poor people with love and involved himself in India's freedom struggle and later became the Chief Minister of West Bengal.

''Let's hail the doctors who save our lives by banishing the ailments,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

Doctors from the Gleneagles Global Health City (GGHC) undertook a cyclothon and beach cleaning drive to spread the message of ''heal the planet - Green Global'' on the occasion of National Doctors' Day at Uthandi Beach, here.

Over 100 doctors from GGHC participated in a 20-kilometer cyclothon and cleaning up the 'Uthandi' beach initiative which was flagged off by Dr Alok Khullar, CEO of GGHC.

Commemorating National Doctor's Day, Dr T S Chandrasekar, Chairman, and Chief Interventional Gastroenterologist, MedIndia Hospitals, here launched the Department of Preventive Medicine.

It would offer primary to tertiary measures to identify high-risk factors for and to detect early stage and to treat at any stage of various digestive diseases, such as gastrointestinal, liver, and pancreatic cancer, fatty liver and liver cirrhosis, and lifestyle-related disorders like obesity and prolonged acid reflux, etc.

A new master health check-up for high-risk and comprehensive lifestyle disorders health check-ups would be introduced. The department would focus on identifying vulnerable high-risk people before they develop a disease or detecting disease at the asymptomatic stage besides administering preventive vaccines to people.

